At the time of traveling to the United States from Mexico, there is an essential point about the passport that everyone must consider and check in advance: having a completely valid document in good condition.

This requirement is essential not only at the time of making the trip to avoid inconveniences with the authorities but also beforehand, in order to be able to process the necessary documents, such as a U.S. visa or a Border Crossing Card (BCC).

The United States will block entry to those who want to travel from Mexico if they delayed passport renewal

All Mexican citizens intending to travel to the United States must have a completely valid passport.

This requirement must already be met in order to apply for a U.S. visa, at which point the authorities request international identification and ensure that its validity complies with current regulations. It is important that the future validity cover the entire intended stay in the United States.

In addition, although in certain cases the BCC can be used to visit the border zone without a passport, when applying for it an international identification document that is fully valid is requested.

I have a BCC, which areas will I be allowed to enter without a passport?

The border zone -and the only one enabled for Mexicans to travel without a passport for short periods- is defined as follows

California : less than 40 km from the border

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

How do I renew the Mexican passport to travel to the United States without problems?

According to information from the Government of Mexico, the renewal steps for those over 18 years of age are

Go to any SRE Delegation or State or Municipal Liaison Office with the SRE, always with an appointment

Submit the passport to be renewed

Show proof of payment of fees

Provide documents proving Mexican nationality and identity

Those who wish to learn more about the procedure can do so by clicking here.