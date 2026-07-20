Humidity inside the home is a common problem, especially in houses with poor ventilation or located in areas where the climate favors condensation. In addition to causing stains on walls and windows, excess humidity can contribute to the appearance of mold and affect air quality, which poses a risk for people with allergies or respiratory illnesses.

In this situation, many people turn to homemade tricks that help reduce condensation without making big investments. Among the methods that stand out the most is a simple but effective one: placing a metal spoon on the window.

The spoon trick to remove moisture from the home

The spoon method does not require tools or special products. All you need is:

A metal spoon, preferably stainless steel.

Place it on the window frame.

Leave the handle toward the inside of the house and the concave part facing outward.

According to those who recommend this technique, the spoon helps capture part of the moisture before it condenses on the glass, reducing the amount of water that normally builds up on the window.

How does the spoon trick work?

The operation of this trick is based on a physical principle related to condensation.

When warm, humid air from inside comes into contact with a cold surface, such as a windowpane, the water vapor turns into small droplets. Because it is a good thermal conductor, the metal can cool down more quickly and become a point where part of the vapor condenses before it does on the glass.

As a result, the amount of moisture that remains on the window decreases, and the flow of water toward the frame is reduced.

What happens if I live in a house that has humidity?

Reducing condensation helps prevent various problems associated with humidity, among them:

The appearance of mold and fungi.

Dark stains on walls and frames.

Deterioration of wood and paint.

Unpleasant odors caused by humidity.