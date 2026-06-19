In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all travelers who want to leave or enter the country to present a document. This is not the case for domestic travel, for which you can simply show an identification that complies with RealID.

In this sense, those who want to travel to or from Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia will have to present either a valid passport that meets the requirements set by the TSA. This is relevant because most of the Latinos living in the United States come from these countries.

What procedure should I not delay with my passport?

To allow travel abroad, the TSA requires all travelers to present a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity from the date they arrive at their destination, in addition to being in good physical condition, without stains or tears, and having enough blank pages for stamps.

Additionally, visa processing or vaccination certificates may be required depending on the destination and the legal status of the person traveling.

Traveling to Mexico

To travel to Mexico as a tourist, you will be asked for:

A valid and current passport.

A return ticket to your country.

That you complete the Multiple Migration Form (FMMd).

In the case of U.S. or Mexican citizens, they will not need a visa.

Traveling to or from Cuba

To enter Cuba, the authorities of the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) require travel under one of the 12 permitted license categories, obtaining the required visa, and completing the corresponding entry forms. This happens because traditional tourism to this Latin American country is still prohibited by U.S. laws.

Additionally, the U.S. passport must be valid. In the case of Cubans with dual nationality, they recommend checking the entry regulations with a Cuban passport.

Traveling to or from Colombia

To enter Colombia, you will be required to present a valid passport with at least 6 months remaining before it expires from the date you enter the country.

Additionally, the Colombian Migration authorities will also ask you to submit the Check-Mig Form: this must be completed digitally between 72 hours and 1 hour before the flight. In addition, they may also ask you to present your return ticket to your country of origin.

How do you renew a passport in the United States?

To renew a passport in the United States, you need to follow these steps: