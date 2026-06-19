In the United States, clear rules are set for all travelers who enter or leave the country must comply with rules related to the money they carry in their luggage to avoid any delay in their trip.

Although there is no specific limit on the amount of money that can be transported, it is essential that, if the specified amounts are exceeded, this is declared. Otherwise, entry into or exit from the country will not only be delayed, but severe penalties may also be applied.

How to avoid delays when entering and leaving the United States

Those planning to travel with more than USD 10,000 must fill out FinCEN Form 105. This document is printed and given to the relevant Customs and Border Protection officer.

The form can also be completed online at least three days before traveling to then provide the officer with the confirmation or receipt number.

Likewise, foreign citizens entering the United States will also have to declare that they are bringing this money on their Customs Declaration Form, CBP Form 6059B.

Penalties for failing to comply with this regulation

If the regulation is not strictly complied with, the United States will not only stop those who have not declared carrying this money, but it can also confiscate it , impose fines of up to $500,000 and sentence offenders to up to 10 years in prison.

Important information to avoid delays on international trips

It is important to note that the rule applies both when traveling with cash and when using a combination of monetary instruments that exceed 10,000 dollars, such as