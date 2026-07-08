The Department of State explains to all citizens and naturalized foreigners through its official website that those interested in applying for an American passport must complete the DS-11 Form in full to avoid delays.

If an incomplete application is submitted, the process may be temporarily put on hold until all the required documentation is provided.

This is essential for all people who must complete the process in person.

DS-11 Form: who must submit it complete, no exceptions, to apply for their American passport

The DS-11 Form must be used by

Adults 18 years old or older applying for a U.S. passport for the first time

People whose passport was lost, stolen, or damaged

Those who have a passport issued more than 15 years ago

People whose last passport was issued when they were under 16 years old

Consequences of submitting an incomplete DS-11 Form

When all the required information is not provided in this form, the application may be put on hold.

Until the information is provided, the process will remain halted, delaying the issuance of the new passport.

In these cases, the authorities will explain which documents are needed for the process to proceed.

How to apply for an American passport with the DS-11 Form step by step

To carry out this process, the steps are

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo to the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport booklet and card are processed)

All documentation must be submitted to an authorized passport center.