The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) details on its official website that all passengers who want to board a domestic flight without presenting any of the official identifications required by the authorities will have to pay a fine for using an alternative screening process.

This regulation is, at the same time, a fine for failing to comply with what is set forth in the Real ID Act - in force at the federal level since May 2025 - and an alternative so that boarding can still be carried out while complying with safety standards.

The United States will continue penalizing in July those who fly without official identification

The authorities require all travelers boarding domestic flights to present a fully valid document from the list of accepted documents that TSA publishes on its official website.

If it is not provided, agents can begin an alternative verification process to enable access to the point of entry, which will be charged at 45 dollars.

“Travelers will be able to pay 45 dollars to use TSA ConfirmID during a 10-day travel period,” says TSA.

Which official identifications the authorities allow to be presented

According to the official list, to comply with Real ID the following can be presented

Real ID driver’s license

Enhanced driver’s license issued by the state

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Native American nation/tribe

PIV HSPD-12 card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Apple ID

Clear ID

Google ID Pass

“Currently, TSA accepts expired identification up to two years after expiration for the forms of identification mentioned above,” the authorities note.