En esta noticia
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) details on its official website that all passengers who want to board a domestic flight without presenting any of the official identifications required by the authorities will have to pay a fine for using an alternative screening process.
This regulation is, at the same time, a fine for failing to comply with what is set forth in the Real ID Act - in force at the federal level since May 2025 - and an alternative so that boarding can still be carried out while complying with safety standards.
The United States will continue penalizing in July those who fly without official identification
The authorities require all travelers boarding domestic flights to present a fully valid document from the list of accepted documents that TSA publishes on its official website.
If it is not provided, agents can begin an alternative verification process to enable access to the point of entry, which will be charged at 45 dollars.
“Travelers will be able to pay 45 dollars to use TSA ConfirmID during a 10-day travel period,” says TSA.
Which official identifications the authorities allow to be presented
According to the official list, to comply with Real ID the following can be presented
- Real ID driver’s license
- Enhanced driver’s license issued by the state
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler card
- U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Native American nation/tribe
- PIV HSPD-12 card
- Passport issued by a foreign government
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)
- U.S. merchant mariner credential
- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
- Apple ID
- Clear ID
- Google ID Pass