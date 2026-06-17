Finding a red ribbon tied to a car’s rearview mirror is extremely common in countless countries, as thousands of people choose to do this in their daily lives, attributing a special meaning to it.

Although there are various interpretations of why certain drivers choose to tie a ribbon specifically of this color in their vehicles, the most widespread is related to it being considered a great symbol of protection.

Tying a red ribbon to the rearview mirror: what it means and what it is used for

Placing a red ribbon on the mirror is popularly understood as a symbol of good luck and of repelling bad energies, which automatically turns it into a sort of “amulet” for traveling.

It is common for this action to be carried out when buying a new car, after having suffered an accident, or simply to be placed before starting a long road trip that will take many hours.

Why is the ribbon placed specifically on the mirror

The rearview mirror is positioned as a key place to place the ribbon, due to the central role it plays in the vehicle.

It is not only one of the first elements that can be seen when entering the vehicle, but in this place, the amulet remains alongside the driver throughout their entire time in the car.