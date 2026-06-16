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Within homemade cleaning routines, baking soda is one of the most used ingredients because of its great versatility, low cost, and its benefits for removing stuck-on dirt.
When mixed with hot water, many of its properties can be put to practical use for everyday household chores. In addition, it is especially useful for kitchens, bathrooms, and drains.
Mixing baking soda with hot water: why it is recommended and what it is used for
The mixture of baking soda with hot water is especially useful for loosening grease and dirt stuck to hard surfaces.
Among its most common uses are
- Cleaning sinks and basins
- Cleaning containers with food residue
- Deodorizing drains
- Helping remove grease
- Eliminating odors in trash bins
- Making stain removal easier
How to use the baking soda and hot water mixture for cleaning
One of the simplest ways is to dissolve several tablespoons of baking soda in hot water and apply the mixture to the area you want to clean.
Depending on the surface, it can be used with a sponge, a brush, or a cloth. Then it is necessary to rinse with clean water.