Within homemade cleaning routines, baking soda is one of the most used ingredients because of its great versatility, low cost, and its benefits for removing stuck-on dirt.

When mixed with hot water, many of its properties can be put to practical use for everyday household chores. In addition, it is especially useful for kitchens, bathrooms, and drains.

Mixing baking soda with hot water: why it is recommended and what it is used for

The mixture of baking soda with hot water is especially useful for loosening grease and dirt stuck to hard surfaces.

Among its most common uses are

Cleaning sinks and basins

Cleaning containers with food residue

Deodorizing drains

Helping remove grease

Eliminating odors in trash bins

Making stain removal easier

How to use the baking soda and hot water mixture for cleaning

One of the simplest ways is to dissolve several tablespoons of baking soda in hot water and apply the mixture to the area you want to clean.

Depending on the surface, it can be used with a sponge, a brush, or a cloth. Then it is necessary to rinse with clean water.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and to keep the mixture away from your face.