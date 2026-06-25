The state of Washington approved a new law that imposes a statewide system of mandatory colors and labels for trash, recycling, and organic waste containers. The rule has been in effect since January 1, 2028, and applies to bins provided by collection companies and municipalities to households and sidewalks.

The HB 1497 law, enacted by the state Legislature and in effect since July 2025, aims to unify collection and reduce contamination in recycling. It only applies to containers smaller than 101 gallons, the most common type used at home. The Department of Ecology oversees its implementation.

What changes with the new trash container law?

The core of the change is a uniform color code for the entire state. Each bin must clearly identify what type of waste it accepts, so that no neighbor accidentally mixes regular trash, recyclables, and organics.

In addition to the color, the rule requires a label on the container and on the lid indicating the waste category. The established colors are:

Gray or black: regular trash that is not separated for recycling or composting.

Blue: recyclable materials only.

Green or brown: organic waste and food scraps.

Dark green may continue to be used for regular trash, but only if the municipality requests it and the Department of Ecology approves it.

Who does it affect and from when must the bins be replaced?

The measure applies to residents who receive curbside collection service in Washington. Collection companies and local governments had to begin buying the new containers in August 2025 to have them ready before 2028.

The law does not require immediately discarding bins that still work: the replacement will be gradual, as containers are renewed. It also provides exemptions for charitable programs or when the change is not feasible. Neighbors do not need to buy anything on their own; the collection service handles the replacement.