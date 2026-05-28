Asia is once again positioning itself at the center of sports innovation with a project that promises to mark a before and after in global architecture.

A new stadium of unprecedented dimensions is beginning to take shape and aims to become a worldwide icon.

They are building the world’s largest stadium

The Trong Dong Stadium, under construction in Hanoi, Vietnam, aims to be the largest football stadium in the world. It will have a capacity for 135,000 spectators, surpassing Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea, and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Part of the Olympic Sport City megaproject, it stands out for its design inspired by the ancient Dong Son bronze drum, with an approximate investment of $28 billion.

The new architectural jewel of sport

The Trong Dong Stadium is conceived as an iconic project, with features typical of the great wonders of modern sport:

Ring-shaped enveloping structure that improves acoustics and visibility from any point.

Large-scale retractable roof , designed to fully cover the stadium in case of rain or special events.

Dynamic facade with smart LED lighting , capable of changing colors and creating visual effects according to the event.

Aerodynamic design to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The goal is for the stadium to be recognizable worldwide, both for its shape and its functionality.

It will incorporate state-of-the-art technology

The project incorporates advanced solutions that transform the way an event is experienced:

Ultra-high-definition 360° screens (4K/8K) integrated along the entire perimeter.

Full connectivity (5G and high-density WiFi) for real-time interaction.

Biometric access systems for fast and secure entry.

Integrated stadium app for indoor navigation, food purchases, and services.

It will be the pride of the continent

The Trong Dong Stadium will not just be a stadium:

It will be able to host international finals, continental games, and mega events

It will turn Vietnam into a sports hub in Asia

It will compete with the most advanced stadiums in the world

It is a bet on positioning the country among the global elite.