Brazil has begun one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in its history and in the entire region. It is a megaproject that promises to transform mobility, boost economic development, and become a new icon of Latin American engineering.

With an investment of more than USD 2.2 billion, the construction will connect the city of Salvador with the island of Itaparica through a structure 12.4 kilometers long over Todos os Santos Bay. When completed, it will be the longest sea bridge in Latin America and one of the continent’s largest civil works.

They are building the longest sea bridge in Latin America

The main structure will be 12.4 kilometers long, crossing Todos os Santos Bay completely to permanently connect Salvador with the island of Itaparica.

With these dimensions, it will surpass the traditional Rio-Niteroi Bridge and become the longest bridge over a body of water in Latin America, becoming a benchmark for regional engineering.

Among its main features are:

12.4 kilometers long

Four lanes for vehicle traffic

A central span of approximately 400 meters

Up to 82 meters high in some sections to allow the passage of large vessels

Design prepared to withstand the maritime conditions of Todos os Santos Bay

They will invest more than 2 billion dollars in the latest technology

The total cost of the project amounts to 11.6 billion reais, equivalent to approximately 2.22 billion dollars.

The project will be carried out through a public-private partnership involving Brazilian companies and a Chinese consortium made up of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), together with contributions from Brazil’s federal government and the state of Bahia.

It will drastically reduce travel times to as little as two hours

The so-called Salvador-Itaparica Bridge will connect the capital of the state of Bahia with the island of Itaparica across Todos os Santos Bay.

Currently, travel between the two points depends mainly on ferries and boats, a system that can cause long waits, especially during tourist seasons and weekends.

With the new bridge, authorities estimate that the trip to the south coast of Bahia could be reduced by approximately two hours, significantly improving regional connectivity.