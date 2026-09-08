When a device that uses AA or AAA batteries indicates that it has low battery even after having been recharged, the problem is not always the battery life, but in some cases it may be due to corrosion or residue buildup on the contact points.

To solve this, there is an easy-to-implement home trick: use a cotton ball or swab lightly dampened with vinegar on the affected areas.

Wiping AA and AAA batteries with a cotton ball and vinegar: what it is for

AA and AAA batteries make contact with the metal parts of devices through their ends. If residue or corrosion appears in those areas, the connection can be interrupted and simulate a false lack of battery.

The same can happen with the metal contacts in the compartment where the batteries are placed. When buildup exists in any of these areas, the energy is not transmitted as it should.

The cotton ball with vinegar allows you to gently clean the corrosion or residue that interferes with the electrical contact.

Problems that this AA and AAA battery trick can solve

Corrosion can appear as discoloration or visible buildup in the metal areas.

This can cause

The device indicates that it has a low battery.

The batteries do not make proper contact.

The device works intermittently.

It seems necessary to change the batteries more often.

Before replacing the batteries unnecessarily, it is a good idea to check the condition of the contacts.

How to clean the affected areas of AA and AAA batteries

To do so, it is recommended to

Remove the batteries from the device

Check the metal contacts in the compartment

Inspect the ends of the AA or AAA batteries for residue or corrosion

Lightly dampen a cotton ball or swab with vinegar

Carefully clean the affected areas

Let everything dry completely before reinserting the batteries

It is important to note that this trick does not serve to recharge the batteries or restore their energy. In the face of significant damage, the advice is to handle it with caution and discard it at authorized recycling centers.