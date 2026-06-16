China is about to break all rail speed records again. The Asian country is moving ahead with tests of the CR450, a next-generation bullet train designed to reach test speeds above 450 km/h and operate commercially at 400 km/h, becoming the fastest high-speed train on the planet.

The fastest bullet train in the world

The new CR450 represents a technological leap compared with the current Fuxing trains that operate at 350 km/h. According to the tests carried out so far, the train has already reached:

Maximum test speed of 453 km/h

Expected commercial speed of 400 km/h

Passings between two trains at a combined speed of 896 km/h

Acceleration from 0 to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds

When it enters commercial service, it will be the fastest conventional train in the world.

It will connect the two most important cities in less than 50 minutes

One of the project’s main goals is the new high-speed line between Chengdu and Chongqing.

Currently, both cities make up one of the most important economic hubs in western China and concentrate more than 50 million inhabitants in their area of influence. Thanks to the CR450:

The journey between Chengdu and Chongqing will be reduced to less than 50 minutes

The approximately 300-kilometer distance will be covered in less than an hour

Economic integration between both megacities will be strengthened

It will have state-of-the-art technology

Chinese engineers made multiple improvements to achieve record speeds. Among them: