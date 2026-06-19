In the world, there are international agreements that eliminate some layers of paperwork when arriving at a destination for certain nationalities. Thanks to these mechanisms, it is possible to cross borders without the need to apply for visas or present too much documentation.

The U.S. Visa Waiver Program is one of these agreements and allows citizens of certain participating countries to enter for tourism or business without the need to apply for a traditional visa.

The United States will allow all of these foreigners to enter: What is the Visa Waiver Program?

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) or Visa Waiver Program is a migration agreement promoted by the U.S. government, allowing people from certain countries to enter U.S. territory without a visa.

Thus, travelers will be able to enter the country for tourism and/or business for up to 90 days, but only if they obtain this authorization beforehand.

How do you apply for this program and travel to the United States?

The Visa Waiver Program is aimed at people who are citizens of:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Portugal

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Ireland

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Israel

Chile

To take advantage of the benefit, travelers must:

Have a valid electronic or biometric passport

Request the ESTA authorization before traveling

Pay the corresponding fee

Obtain approval before boarding the plane or departing for the United States

The ESTA authorization lasts two years or until the passport expires. It allows multiple entries during its validity period.

What documents must be presented to enter the United States?

If the person is a citizen of a country participating in the Visa Waiver Program, they must obtain the non-immigrant tourism or business permit, and to get it, they must:

Complete the DS-160 form.

Pay the corresponding consular fee.

Request an appointment at the embassy or consulate.

Attend a consular interview.

Demonstrate the purpose of the trip and ties to their country of residence.

Additionally, the passport must be valid and meet the immigration requirements of U.S. authorities.