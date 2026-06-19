Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that completely changes the driver’s license system. From now on, citizenship status will also be shown on the document.

The new regulation establishes that both driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by Florida will have to indicate the citizenship status of the holder.

Florida announced new changes to all driver’s licenses: Who does it affect?

People who are citizens will begin to have this status on their driver’s licenses, and those who are not will show the letters “NC” meaning “non-citizen.”

This measure includes legal permanent residents and other people who do not have citizenship, even if they have legal residency.

Florida announced that current ones can no longer be renewed: When does this law take effect?

The law will take effect on July 1, 2026, which is the date when the rules approved by the Florida Legislature usually go into effect.

State authorities clarified that the driver’s licenses and identification cards already in circulation will not lose validity, but the change will apply when a new issuance, renewal, or replacement is due.