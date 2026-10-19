The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States will advance one of its November 2026 payments for beneficiaries in California, Texas, New York, and the rest of the states. The deposit will be made before the month begins, because the usual payment date falls on a Sunday.

The change in the schedule will benefit those who receive the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, administered by the SSA, intended for people over 65 and for blind or disabled people who meet certain financial requirements. These beneficiaries will collect in October the money corresponding to November, so they will have two SSI deposits during the same calendar month.

However, the advance does not apply broadly to all retirees who receive SSA benefits. The Social Security regular retirement, survivors, and disability payments maintain their own dates according to the official schedule.

Which SSA beneficiaries will be paid early in October 2026?

The advance is aimed at people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This federal program provides financial assistance to people aged 65 or older and to blind or disabled people who have limited income and resources, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

The SSA states that SSI payments are generally made on the first day of each month, but when the date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the agency sends the money on the last business day before. For that reason, the November schedule includes an early deposit for beneficiaries of this program in all states.

On what day will the November payment be deposited, and why is it being moved up?

The SSI payment corresponding to November 2026 will be deposited on Friday, October 30; the usual date was Sunday, November 1, but since it is not a business day, the SSA moves the benefit delivery up to the last prior business day.

The next regular SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2026. In this regard, those who receive the early deposit will need to organize their expenses, taking into account that there will be no other payment from this program during November.

Will Social Security retirees also receive the money before November?

Not all retirees will be paid early since the October 30 change corresponds to the SSI benefit, while the regular retirement, survivors, and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments follow the schedule established by the SSA.