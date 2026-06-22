When renting a home in the United States, it is essential to know what rights tenants have when the owner decides they must leave the property.

As a general rule, the importance of going to court in the event of receiving an eviction notice is emphasized, since authorities explain that doing so is one of the alternatives for the measure not to be applied.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), some provisions protect certain people from being evicted, so they can remain in their homes even in these situations.

Tenants will be able to stay in their home, despite the owner’s opposition

According to the official information, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent of less than USD 4,214.28 cannot be evicted from their residential home while they are performing military service. The same rule applies to their dependents.

They also cannot have liens placed on them as part of rent payment unless there is a court order against the person.

On the other hand, among the special protections available to this group, it is explained that they are allowed to pause a court eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit.

“If the landlord requests your eviction in court, you and your dependents can pause the eviction for up to 90 days if you ask for it. The court can also order the pause on its own, without a request," CFPB explains.

In the face of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces should contact their Legal Assistance Office.

Essential steps to follow when receiving an eviction lawsuit

When receiving the lawsuit, one of the rights tenants have is to file a written response explaining to the court why the eviction should not be carried out.

It is important to detail the situation and list the steps that have been taken to find help. It is also recommended to describe what the landlord did or did not do to obtain assistance funds intended for rent.

The authorities’ advice is to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about your case and find out the best course of action and the rights that protect you.

If you requested help paying rent or utilities and are still waiting for a decision, it is essential to include it in the response.