The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps published on its official website the requirements that all Texas drivers must meet in order to renew their driver’s license online.

It is not only necessary to present all the required documentation, but also to be within the age range in which this procedure is allowed; it will be necessary to choose an alternative route.

Texas will prohibit renewing driver’s licenses for those who are this age

To renew the driver’s license online, it is an essential requirement to be under 79 years old; otherwise, the applicant will not be considered eligible to update their license this way, even if they meet the rest of the documents and requirements, so they will have to inquire about renewing it in person.

In addition, they will need to meet requirements such as

Having renewed their last driver’s license in person.

Be renewing a Class C, M, or CM driver’s license or any CDL class license.

The license expires within 2 years or has expired for less than that long.

Being over 18 or turning 18 within 30 days.

Neither vision nor physical and mental health affected the applicant’s ability to drive.

Having a valid medical certificate on file.

The license being renewed is valid, and there are no arrest warrants or pending fines.

Being a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number on record.

The documents that must be presented to renew the driver’s license

Those who meet all eligibility criteria will need to have

The most recent driver’s license

An email address to receive the temporary driver’s license

A valid credit card (MasterCard, Visa, Discover or American Express)

The last 4 digits of Social Security

To process this document online, it will be necessary to click here.