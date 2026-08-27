The U.S. real estate market is once again gaining relevance, and one of the states generating the most controversy is Colorado. In this place, the current regulation grants landlords broad freedom to set prices and carry out evictions, in a framework significantly different from that of other jurisdictions that have stricter regulations.

Landlords will have the authority to increase rent without limits.

In Colorado, the law is clear: there is no statewide rent control, which means landlords are free to set prices according to what they consider appropriate based on the market.

According to the established legal rules and guidelines, landlords are authorized to increase rent without a maximum limit, since the state even prohibits cities or counties from imposing price restrictions.

This means that, in practice, increases can be considerably higher than in regulated states, as long as certain formal conditions are met:

The increase can only be implemented once every 12 months for the same tenant.

In contracts without a fixed term, the landlord must provide at least 60 days’ prior notice .

Rent cannot be increased during an active lease, unless it is stipulated in the agreement.

This framework makes Colorado one of the most flexible states for landlords, although it is also presented as one of the most challenging for tenants in situations involving market increases.

Evictions: more efficient procedures and fewer obstacles

Another key point of the system is the eviction process. In Colorado, landlords can begin the process when there are grounds such as:

Nonpayment.

Breach of contract.

End of the lease without renewal.

These conditions are set out in state law, which allows eviction on specific grounds. Although in 2024 “just cause” rules were added to prevent arbitrary evictions, the system remains more agile than in other states, because:

Court deadlines are usually shorter.

There are no extensive statewide moratoriums.

The process can move quickly if the tenant does not respond or fails to comply.

This creates a scenario in which landlords have greater ability to recover their properties in less time , especially compared with states like California or New York, where evictions can take months or even years.

A scheme that arouses controversy: landlords and tenants

The Colorado model combines market freedom in pricing with relatively fast eviction procedures, which, according to various experts, improves housing availability and promotes investment.

However, tenant advocacy organizations warn that this flexibility could lead to: