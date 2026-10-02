House Democrats announced that they will deepen a large number of investigations into Donald Trump, his family and other officials in his administration, many of which are already underway, amid the possibility of regaining control of Congress in the November elections.

Among the main focuses are the president’s private businesses, cryptocurrency transactions, international deals and possible conflicts of interest. They also said they could review decisions by different federal agencies and do not rule out resorting again to tools such as impeachment.

Why do they allege “illicit enrichment” on the part of Trump and his family?

One of the strongest criticisms is related to the growth in income and businesses linked to Donald Trump and his family since the president returned to power.

However, for now these are accusations and lines of investigation into possible conflicts of interest or corruption, not a judicial determination that “illicit enrichment” exists.

One of the main points raised by the Democratic Party is the cryptocurrency businesses, since Trump’s financial disclosure recorded that he obtained around US$1.2 billion during 2025 through ventures linked to digital assets.

Democrats will have to determine whether these operations and businesses were benefited by decisions adopted by the Government.

What other operations will they investigate?

One of the matters of interest for the investigation is the Government’s handling of the files and everything related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On the other hand, there are also the operations of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), especially because of allegations of possible civil rights violations.

In turn, the decisions adopted regarding the war with Iran and the intervention in Venezuela will also be analyzed.

Finally, projects promoted by Trump will be investigated, such as modifications to the White House and other federal ventures that they called “vanity projects.”

The history of Trump’s impeachments: What happened on those occasions?

Donald Trump is the only U.S. president who was subjected twice to an impeachment by the House of Representatives. On both occasions, the Senate acquitted him, as the two-thirds majority needed to convict him was not reached.

The first was for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress between 2019 and 2020. On the second occasion, he was accused of incitement to insurrection.

A promise for the future: What happens if Democrats win the November elections?

Democratic leaders said that, if they regain control of the House of Representatives in the November 2026 legislative elections, they will use Congress’s oversight powers to deepen investigations into Trump, his family and various members of this administration.

Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic leader in the House, did not confirm whether they will push for a new impeachment, but it was clarified that it is not ruled out: “We have ruled nothing out and we have confirmed nothing either”.

In addition, during a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, September 23, he warned: “If there are people who have been stealing from the American people, scamming the American people or screwing the American people, we are going to make the criminals accountable”.