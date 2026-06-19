In some jurisdictions in the United States there are laws that regulate activities or behaviors that would surprise more than one person. In the city of Little Rock in the state of Arkansas, its code of ordinances establishes a series of noises that are not allowed.

In the section Prohibited Noises in General, the situations or types of “annoying” noises that are not allowed in certain places and at certain times are regulated, and they are also penalized with fines.

Government Order: Arkansas Will Punish Owners of Dogs That Bark Excessively

According to what is established in the Code of Ordinances of the city of Little Rock, Arkansas: “It is prohibited to keep any animal that, by causing frequent or prolonged noise, disturbs the comfort or rest of any person nearby”. This is stated in section 18-52 called Prohibited Noises in General, subsection B-4.

With this rule, the goal is to prevent the creation of excessively loud noises, annoying or unnecessary, that disturb peace and public order. In addition to dogs, it includes:

Cats

Birds

Hens

Penalties for having a dog that barks a lot in Arkansas: How much are the fines?

According to what is established in the Little Rock Code of Ordinances, those who do not comply with this rule will be punished with fines of up to 1,000 dollars.

If the offense is committed again, the amount may be doubled, and if it continues, the authorities could impose additional fines of up to 500 dollars for each day the offense continues.

In addition to this law, there are several regulations that govern, among other things, the permitted hours for playing music at high volume. It is a city that safeguards order and public peace.