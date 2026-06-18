Thousands of senior citizens in the United States will have to adapt to new renewal regulations for their driver’s license as of January 2026. Although there is no federal regulation restricting driving on the basis of age, various jurisdictions have begun to implement stricter checks for drivers over 70, with the aim of strengthening road safety without undermining previously acquired rights.

The changes, promoted by each state’s Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV), introduce changes to the frequency of renewal, mandatory in-person evaluations, and additional tests in specific situations.

Reasons why governments are increasing requirements for older people

Population aging is one of the most significant factors driving these measures.

In the United States, a growing proportion of older people continues to drive actively, which has led authorities to reassess evaluation protocols.

According to information from transportation agencies, there has been an increase in road incidents involving older drivers, particularly in maneuvers that require visual speed and quick reactions.

Given this situation, jurisdictions have opted for a preventive approach based on individual assessments, rather than implementing automatic bans based on age.

Significant changes in license renewals starting in 2026

As of January 2026, drivers over 70 will face a series of common changes in most states:Mandatory in-person renewal from a certain age Vision test at each renewal, with minimum visual acuity standards Shorter-term licenses, which may be valid for one to three years Possible practical or functional tests in specific cases

In many states, it will no longer be possible to renew completely online , since the DMV prioritizes direct contact to assess basic fitness conditions.

How regulations vary by state

Although the general standard is similar, each state sets its own limits and requirements. Some indicative examples are:

California : in-person checks starting at age 70

Florida : mandatory vision test from age 80

New York : mandatory vision tests from age 70

Illinois : progressive in-person renewals starting at age 75

Texas: more frequent checks from age 79

Authorities advise always confirming the current regulations in the state that issued the license.

No automatic suspensions will be implemented based on age

One key point is that turning 70 does not mean losing the license. No jurisdiction implements automatic cancellations solely because of the driver’s age. Decisions continue to be based on assessment results, driving history, and, in some cases, medical reports.

Additionally, drivers retain the right to appeal any DMV decision and to submit additional documentation if their license is restricted or not renewed.

Restricted licenses: an option before suspension

When partial limitations are identified, the DMV may choose to issue a restricted driver’s license. These generally may include:

no driving at night,

requirement to wear corrective lenses,

geographic restriction for short trips.

The purpose is to preserve the driver’s mobility within safe limits, avoiding total suspensions when they are not strictly necessary.