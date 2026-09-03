The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed tests of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the longest commercial routes on the planet without the need for stopovers.

Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and state-of-the-art engines, the new airplane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.

Tests advance on the world’s most advanced commercial airplane

The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Its main features include:

Range of more than 18,000 kilometers

Capacity for flights of more than 20 hours

Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations

Reduction in pollutant emissions

Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long-haul journeys

It will fly anywhere in the world nonstop for the first time

The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to link major urban centers without the need for intermediate stopovers. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:

New York – Singapore

London – Sydney

Paris – Auckland

Los Angeles – Dubai

Toronto – Bangkok

It will change commercial aviation forever

Experts consider that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include: