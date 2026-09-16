The trash can can accumulate unpleasant odors over time due to the possible leakage of accumulated liquids and microorganisms that remain stuck to the inner walls after changing the trash bag.

To combat this problem, many people discovered the usefulness of white vinegar to enhance disinfection and eliminate persistent odors.

What is it for to spray white vinegar in the trash can?

Spraying white vinegar inside the trash can can serve as a maintenance measure to reduce bad odors, loosen dirt residue, and decrease the presence of some microorganisms that remain stuck to the walls and bottom of the container. The effect is mainly due to the acetic acid present in vinegar.

To incorporate it into the cleaning routine, the following steps can be followed:

Make sure to empty the can and remove any remaining trash or accumulated liquid. Spray white vinegar on the bottom and inner walls of the container. Let it sit for a few minutes so the residue loosens and the odors are neutralized. Wipe with a cloth or sponge to remove the dirt. Let the container dry completely before placing a new bag.

Why do they recommend spraying white vinegar in the trash can?

It is highly recommended because white vinegar is inexpensive, easy to obtain, and does not require complex preparations. In addition, the effect can be particularly useful during high-temperature seasons, when odors and waste can proliferate and be felt more intensely.

It is important to dry the can well before placing a new bag to prevent moisture from encouraging the appearance of new odors. It is recommended to do it once or twice a week.