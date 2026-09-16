After showering, it is normal for drops to accumulate on the base of the toilet as a result of the steam generated by hot water. The problem is that residual moisture can lead to bad odors.

To combat this , there is a simple homemade trick that helps reduce moisture and, in turn, the proliferation of microorganisms and the retention of odors. It involves surrounding the base of the toilet with coarse salt.

What is the purpose of putting coarse salt at the base of the toilet?

Placing coarse salt at the base of the toilet is a homemade trick that is mainly used to reduce the accumulated moisture in that area and help control bad odors.

Salt has the ability to attract and absorb part of the moisture present in the environment. This can be useful in bathrooms where, after showering or because of insufficient ventilation, small drops of water often remain around the toilet.

Keeping the area dry reduces one of the conditions that most favor the proliferation of microorganisms and unpleasant odors.

Step by step: How do you use the method of placing coarse salt at the base of the toilet?

The procedure is simple; just follow these steps:

Clean the floor around the toilet with the usual hygiene or disinfecting products. Dry the surface completely, avoiding any puddles or traces of water. Spread a small amount of coarse salt around the base of the toilet, mainly in the areas where moisture usually concentrates. Let it act for a few minutes so it absorbs the excess liquid. Remove the salt when it becomes damp or clumped.

Clean the surface again if any salt remains.

Why do they recommend placing coarse salt at the base of the toilet?

Coarse salt is a common ingredient that can be found in almost every home because of its usefulness in cooking. In addition, its ability to absorb moisture makes it an effective option for cleaning areas such as the bathroom.

Coarse salt does not replace bathroom hygiene products and should be complemented with good ventilation and the usual cleaning routine.