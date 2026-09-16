Washing feet and armpits with baking soda is a home remedy that is easy to put into practice and can be used by those looking for natural alternatives to combat body odor.

According to what Cleveland Clinic details, this substance can help reduce bad odors by balancing the skin’s acidity. To take advantage of it, you only need to prepare a paste using water.

Using baking soda to wash your armpits: why it is recommended

Body odor can become a daily discomfort, especially in areas such as the armpits. In this sense, baking soda can be used as a home remedy to combat it from home.

It is used by mixing it with water until it forms a paste that can be applied over the entire surface of the skin.

Using baking soda to wash your feet: why it is recommended

Due to contact with socks and shoes, feet can accumulate moisture, which over the course of hours generates bad odor.

Baking soda with water in these cases also helps reduce the stench.

How to prepare this baking soda paste to use on feet and armpits

The procedure is easy to put into practice:

Place baking soda in a container

Add a small amount of water

Mix until a paste with the desired consistency forms

Apply it to the armpits or feet

Let the mixture dry