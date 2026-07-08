South Korea has launched one of the most ambitious technology and infrastructure cooperation projects in Latin America in recent years. The initiative includes investments of nearly USD 800 million, transfer of state-of-the-art technology, and technical assistance to develop a transportation system that could transform the mobility of an entire region.

South Korea aims to turn this Latin country into a world power

The chosen country is Costa Rica, which seeks to become a regional benchmark for sustainable mobility thanks to the development of the Tibi rail project, the first fully electric train in Central America and the Caribbean. The project includes:

A rail network of approximately 51 kilometers.

30 stations.

28 electric trains.

Capacity to transport more than 100,000 passengers daily.

Frequencies of around 10 minutes during peak hours.

The name “Tibi” comes from the Ngabe Indigenous language and means “one hundred feet,” a reference to the movement and territorial connection that the new rail system seeks to create.

It will back it with more than 800 million dollars in the latest transportation technology

South Korea is making a strong bet on Costa Rica with a plan that combines USD 800 million in financing, state-of-the-art technology, and specialized technical assistance. The Asian technological powerhouse aims to contribute its experience in: