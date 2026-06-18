In May of last year, all the airports in the country drastically changed their rules for domestic travelers with the official nationwide entry into force of the Real ID Act, which establishes which documents are accepted to board flights within the United States.

Based on common security requirements and standards, credentials such as the American passport, Real ID driver’s license, or enhanced driver’s licenses are some of the alternatives travelers can present to prove their identity at airport terminals.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) states on its official website that there is a particular group of travelers who do not need to present any of the documents required by this regulation.

Who does not need to present a passport or Real ID to fly within the United States?

TSA regulations do not require any minor under 18 to present Real ID identification -such as a passport- as long as they are traveling with their parents and within the United States.

“Unaccompanied minors who meet TSA PreCheck requirements must show acceptable identification to receive expedited screening,” authorities clarify.

However, the advice for finding out the specific documentation minors must present is to check with each airline, since they have their own independent requirements.

Other travelers who will not have to present documents to fly

For their part, those who do not have acceptable identification and are adults now have the option to pay the $45 fee and use TSA ConfirmID.

“TSA will then attempt to verify your identity so that you can begin the airport security screening process,” authorities indicated.

In the case of having only expired documents, TSA accepts them if they have expired for up to two years.