An Argentine city inaugurated the tallest Lionel Messi statue in the world. The work stands 26 meters tall, represents the captain of the Argentine national team, and required almost two years of work between planning and final assembly.

The sculptor Aldo Beroisa, responsible for the project, drew inspiration from the footballer’s personal story to define the meaning of the work, which seeks to represent effort and the ability to overcome difficulties.

The local authorities supported the initiative from the start and described it as a tribute to a figure who goes beyond sport.

Where is the world’s biggest Messi statue?

The monument is located in Cutral Co, a city in the province of Neuquén, in Argentine Patagonia, along Route 22. Residents of that town, Plaza Huincul, and other nearby villages attended the inauguration.

The 26-meter structure became the visual landmark for those entering the city. The local authorities promoted the work as a way to identify the community with values associated with the footballer.

Key facts about the work

Height: 26 meters

Location: Route 22, Cutral Co, Neuquén

Author: sculptor Aldo Beroisa

Construction time: almost two years

How was the Messi statue built and how long did it take to make it?

The project began to take shape in 2023 and was completed last year , after a process that included a year and a half of intensive work. The team in charge had to carefully control the weights and internal structures to avoid imbalances during assembly.

The region’s climate and the country’s economic context were the main obstacles during execution. Despite the difficulties, the work was completed with the collaboration of merchants, local companies, and a work team that supported the sculptor throughout the entire process.