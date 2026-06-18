En esta noticia United States, Mexico and Canada ban entry to and exit from the country for those who put off this passport procedure

Those who travel abroad frequently know that having a valid passport in good condition is a key step to avoid delays and problems when boarding.

However, not all countries have the same requirements when it comes to allowing foreigners to enter or letting their citizens leave. In certain cases, they may require the passport to have a minimum amount of remaining validity.

United States, Mexico and Canada ban entry to and exit from the country for those who put off this passport procedure

Each of these regions may have its exceptions, but the general rule is to present a valid passport. For this, it is necessary to pay attention to the validity periods and the possible delay once the renewal process begins.

In general, compliance with these requirements is usually demanded:

Valid passport in good condition

Valid identity document in countries that allow it

Match between the ticket details and the document

Migration permits or visas, when applicable

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations

United States travel rules

To enter the United States as a foreigner, you must present a valid passport with a biometric chip along with an approved U.S. visa or an ESTA electronic authorization if the country of origin participates in the Visa Waiver Program. These conditions are supervised by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of State.

The passport must have a minimum remaining validity of six months from the date of entry.

If the country of origin does not participate in the aforementioned program, a physical visa will need to be obtained. Among the most common is the B1/B2 tourist visa, which allows temporary stays of up to six months according to the authorization granted by U.S. immigration authorities.

Mexico travel rules

In the case of the Republic of Mexico, all foreigners who wish to enter must present a valid passport. According to the provisions of the National Immigration Institute (INM), this document is essential for entry into the country.

Additionally, a departure ticket, accommodation reservations and proof of financial solvency must be presented together with this document. In some cases, prior visa processing may also be requested. A key point is that the passport must have at least six months of remaining validity from the date of entry.

Mexicans who wish to travel abroad will also have to present a passport that meets these conditions and, if applicable, the visa required by the destination country. In addition, they will be asked to complete the Statistical Form for Mexicans (FEM).

Canada travel rules

To enter Canada as a tourist, it is necessary to present an original, valid passport. In addition, a return ticket to the country of origin and proof of financial solvency may also be requested.

Additionally, the stay visa must also be processed. If you are from certain countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, and any country within the European Union, and you have a valid U.S. visa, you can apply online for the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)

If you are coming from another country such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, or do not have a U.S. visa, you must apply for the visa in the traditional way.

In the case of Canadians who wish to travel abroad, they must have a valid passport that meets the requirements of the destination country and process immigration status as applicable.