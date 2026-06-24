Thousands of travelers continue to trust the laser visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC) to enter the United States, but a recent clarification from the authorities has once again raised alarms.

In June 2026, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) insists that its use has strict limits that, if ignored, can end in immediate refusals at airports and borders.

What for many is an everyday document actually works under much narrower rules than is commonly believed.

Where you can and cannot use the laser visa in the United States

The most important point about the laser visa in the United States is that it does not allow free entry into the country under any circumstances. Its use is mainly limited to border areas.

With this document, Mexican citizens can:

Enter by land.

Stay in areas near the border.

Stay up to 30 days within those areas.

However, there are clear geographic limits:

Up to 25 miles in California and Texas.

Up to 75 miles in Arizona.

Up to 55 miles in New Mexico.

Leaving these areas using only the Border Crossing Card can be considered an immigration violation, with consequences ranging from deportation to penalties on future entries.

The most common mistake: trying to travel by plane with only the BCC

One of the most critical points emphasized by the authorities is that the laser visa does not work for flights or cruises.

Anyone who tries to board a plane, enter by sea, or travel outside the border zone while presenting only the BCC will be automatically rejected, even if the destination is within the permitted territory.

For these cases, it is mandatory to have:

Valid Mexican passport.

B1/B2 visa or a valid combination with the BCC.

Without these additional documents, entry is completely blocked.

How to avoid immigration problems in 2026

For those planning to travel, the key is to understand that the laser visa in 2026 does not replace a traditional visa in all contexts.

Specialists recommend:

Verify the type of trip (land, air, or sea).

Confirm the distance to be traveled within the United States.

Always carry supporting documentation if you plan to go beyond the border.

In addition, using the BCC correctly expands your options: when combined with a valid passport, geographic restrictions are removed, and you can stay up to 180 days in the country.