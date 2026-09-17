The Rental Law, in force in most U.S. states under the warranty of habitability, authorizes the tenant to demand the repair of the heater or air conditioning when they stop working . If the owner does not respond, the tenant may suspend rent payment until the defect is resolved.

The protection arises from the implied warranty of habitability, a principle recognized by the housing codes of most states. It establishes that every rental property must be kept in safe and functional condition throughout the lease.

What does the Rental Law require when there is a heating or air conditioning failure?

When the heating or air conditioning system stops working, the tenant must notify the owner in writing and give them a reasonable period to solve the problem. That formal notice is the step that enables any later claim.

If the owner does not act within the deadline, the tenant may suspend rent payment or hire the repair and deduct the cost from the next payment. The exact procedure varies by state, so it is advisable to review local regulations before applying it.

The usual steps to exercise this right include:

Notify the owner in writing of the defect.

Keep a copy of the notice with the date.

Wait for the period set by state law.

Document the lack of response before taking action.

How does this affect the tenant and what happens if the owner does not respond?

The tenant who follows the correct procedure is protected in the event of a dispute: the law prohibits the owner from evicting them in retaliation for requesting a repair. That legal protection is central to exercising the right without risk.

If the conflict is not resolved, the tenant may turn to a small claims court to seek reimbursement or repair. The owner, for their part, may challenge the claim if they believe the prior steps were not completed.