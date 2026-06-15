Paraguay, Venezuela, and Colombia maintain strict entry and exit requirements for visitors that everyone interested in traveling to these destinations must know to avoid problems not only with immigration authorities, but also with airlines.

One of the essential points to consider before making any international trip is checking passport validity, since a routine check can allow timely renewal of this international identification, if necessary, and help avoid later inconveniences.

Likewise, it is important to consider that each nation sets its own requirements regarding the validity of this document, which must be respected and known in advance to avoid any setbacks.

The passport requirements that Paraguay demands of all visitors

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay passport and exit from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

Passport requirements that Venezuela demands of all visitors

For its part, the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized.

Passport requirements that Colombia demands of all visitors

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport.

Preferential passport.

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees.

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document.

Foreigner ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries.

Temporary Protection Permit (PPT).

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document.

Other documents and requirements that will generally be reviewed by all authorities

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as