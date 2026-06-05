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People who use benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Texas can no longer buy candy, gum, or certain sugary drinks with Lone Star cards.

The measure was officially reiterated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which reported that the new restrictions are already in effect.

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All the products that can no longer be purchased with the SNAP card in Texas

Lone Star beneficiaries will be prohibited from buying

  • Candy
  • Gum
  • Sugary drinks
  • Water-based drinks containing 5 grams or more of added sugar
  • Beverages containing artificial sweeteners
  • Candied or glazed fruits
  • Raisins coated with sugar
  • Nuts covered with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel
  • Similar crystallized or caramelized products

According to the authorities, these restrictions aim to direct the use of benefits toward foods considered to have greater nutritional value.

People who use benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Texas can no longer buy candy, gum, or certain sugary drinks with Lone Star cards. Image: Shutterstock.

New SNAP restrictions: who is affected

Official data indicate that SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 3.3 million low-income Texans.

The Texas Legislature incorporated these limitations into Senate Bill 379, signed by the governor.

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New program restrictions across the United States

Likewise, the purchase of sodas, sugary drinks, candy, energy drinks, and prepared desserts is also set to be limited in other states, each with its own specifics and implementation date.

Next on the list are

Colorado

Starting October 30 of this year, it will restrict the purchase of sodas

Arkansas

Starting July 1 of this year, it will limit the purchase of sodas, fruit and vegetable drinks that contain less than 50% natural juice, energy drinks, those considered “unhealthy,” and candy.

The full list with new updates can be found by clicking here.