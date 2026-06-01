Walmart confirmed that it will install digital price labels in 2,300 stores in the United States to replace traditional paper labels. With this technology, the chain will be able to update the prices of all its products automatically and remotely, without manual intervention at each aisle.

The company expects to complete the rollout before 2027. The change also aims to free up employees’ time: manually updating the labels for the more than 120,000 products in a store can take a worker up to two full days.

What are digital labels and how do dynamic prices work at Walmart?

Digital labels allow prices to be modified remotely and simultaneously throughout the store. It is the same model used by airlines, ride-hailing apps, and delivery platforms: they adjust prices according to demand, inventory, or the time of day.

According to the chain, price changes do not happen while customers are shopping, but during the night, when stores are closed. The time that was once spent changing labels would now be used to restock shelves and serve customers.

Which U.S. states already ban dynamic pricing in supermarkets?

The expansion of this model into brick-and-mortar retail has generated legislative backlash in several states. Maryland was the first to pass a law that prohibits it in supermarkets. California, New York, Colorado, and Connecticut have bills or enacted laws that restrict its use.

States with regulations on dynamic pricing

Maryland: first law in the country prohibiting the model in food products

Colorado and Connecticut: approved privacy legislation that includes the ban

California and New York: bills in progress

Pennsylvania: is considering banning it on essential goods