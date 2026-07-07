When traveling internationally, one of the key aspects that citizens must consider is that the passport they will use to enter and leave the United States is valid in the eyes of the competent authorities.

In this context, it is crucial to keep in mind the maximum validity dates of this international identification document so that, if it has expired, the necessary forms for its update can be submitted in advance before the trip.

This is of utmost importance, since expired passports will not be accepted for international travel.

The form that must be submitted to prevent setbacks when traveling to or from the United States

Depending on the method by which the renewal of the U.S. passport must be processed, the form requested by the Department of State is the following:

What U.S. law establishes regarding traveling abroad with an expired passport

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) - Travel control of citizens and foreigners, it is established as federal law that:

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he or she bears a valid United States passport”.

It is imperative to consider that U.S. passports for adults have a maximum validity of up to 10 years, while, in the case of minors under 16, these documents are not eligible for renewal and are valid for 5 years.

What happens if you try to travel with an expired passport

Although the United States generally cannot refuse entry to a citizen solely because their passport is expired, attempting to travel under such circumstances could cause notable delays and complicated immigration procedures, which could prevent the trip from taking place as planned.

On the other hand, different airlines have the authority to deny boarding if the traveler does not have a fully valid passport.