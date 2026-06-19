Several U.S. states will not renew the driver’s license of those who cannot prove they meet a mandatory vision test. The measure is already in effect and mainly affects older drivers, although the rules vary by state.

The requirement stems from state traffic regulations, which set renewal cycles and specific vision screening conditions. In most cases, the driver’s age determines how often this test must be repeated.

What does this condition mean for renewing a driver’s license?

The main requirement is to pass a vision test when renewing the license. Without that check, the process cannot be completed and the license expires, which amounts to a suspension from driving legally.

The frequency of the test depends on the state and, in many cases, on age. Some jurisdictions require it at every renewal starting at age 60, 65, or 70, while others only require it after age 75 or 80.

Examples of age-based requirements

Arizona : vision test at every renewal starting at age 60.

Florida : mandatory check starting at age 80.

Texas : review at every renewal starting at age 79.

New York: vision test at all renewals, regardless of age.

How does this measure affect drivers and what should they do?

Anyone who does not pass the vision test will not be able to renew their license and, as a result, will not be able to continue driving legally until the situation is resolved. In several states, renewal by mail or online is also restricted after a certain age , which forces applicants to appear in person.