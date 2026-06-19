The Government of the United States has confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records and analyzes the accounts of citizens and foreigners who exceed USD 20,000 in gross income and accumulate more than 200 transactions in the same calendar year.

The purpose of this measure is to detect undeclared income, tax inconsistencies, and hidden business activities, with a particular focus on payments made through banks and digital platforms.

This provision does not establish a new tax, but rather expands oversight and promotes the automatic cross-checking of data with annual returns.

The IRS is carrying out an investigation into various bank accounts.

Exceeding USD 20,000 and 200 annual transactions means that the bank account is under review by the IRS. Special attention is given to individuals who sell products, provide services, or receive recurring payments, such as freelancers, merchants, content creators, app drivers, and small businesses, even if they are not formally recognized as companies.

Which funds and transactions are subject to automatic investigation

The IRS obtains information concerning gross income and transaction volume related to business transactions and services, which are handled through bank accounts and payment systems. It then compares that data with what the taxpayer reported to confirm whether they are consistent.

Not all income is automatically subject to taxation; however, it is imperative that it be reported so the IRS can determine its proper tax treatment.

What consequences arise from discrepancies with what was reported

If the cross-check detects omissions or inconsistencies, the IRS may:

Send verification notices

Initiate audits

Determine a debt with interest

If it is not regularized, proceed with forced collections

Acting early tends to minimize fines and prevent more severe penalties.