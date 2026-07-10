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The United States government details on its official website in which circumstances a citizen must apply for a new passport because their appearance is not faithfully reflected in the current document.

Knowing and respecting these rules is essential so that the international ID can be used without problems, ensuring that it meets all the requirements requested by the authorities and airlines.

Measure.It’s Official: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California Will Allow Legal and Automatic Entry Without a Passport or U.S. Visa for Those Who Present This Document

The United States requires a new passport for those who gained or lost weight significantly

According to what is detailed by the State Department, a new document is required when the appearance of the passport holder has changed in such a way that it no longer matches the photograph on the document.

In that sense, all people who have gained or lost a significant amount of weight must apply for a new document to avoid any setback.

However, the rule states that the change is only necessary if the person is no longer easily identifiable from their photo.

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Other physical changes that require applying for a new passport

In addition, this process must be carried out when there have been changes such as

  • Significant facial surgery
  • Addition of numerous facial tattoos
  • Removal of facial tattoos that noticeably alter the appearance
  • Placement or removal of large facial piercings
Attention travelers.Official: United States will prohibit entry to and exit from the country for citizens and foreigners who have a valid passport but do not meet this rule

Physical changes that do not require updating the passport

Along these lines, the physical changes that are considered by the authorities to be “minor” were detailed, so they do not require updating the passport. Some examples are

  • Growing a beard
  • Dyeing your hair
  • Natural changes associated with aging

Those who wish to know how to submit an acceptable photograph and other key steps in the process can do so by clicking here.