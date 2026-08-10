The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all drivers in the state must meet regarding their traffic tickets to prevent a driver’s license suspension.

In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a points system, whose amount will depend on the violation being committed.

In that context, using a cell phone while driving is heavily penalized, so accumulating several violations of this kind within two years can lead to the loss of a driver’s license.

In which cases can New York authorities suspend a driver’s license

As detailed, the Driver Violation Point System is a tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.

Under this system, those who accumulate 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.

Why cell phone use can lead to a driver’s license suspension if there are more violations

Each type of violation is assigned a specific point value within the framework of this system.

Driving using cell phones or any other electronic device represents 5 points . This means that people who receive this violation more than twice within the period will have their driving privileges completely suspended.

How the rest of the traffic violations are measured with this New York system

The official table shared by the DMV details

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points

Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Improper brakes: 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Violation involving a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a minor under 16 years old: 3 points

Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points