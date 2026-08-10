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The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all drivers in the state must meet regarding their traffic tickets to prevent a driver’s license suspension.
In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a points system, whose amount will depend on the violation being committed.
In that context, using a cell phone while driving is heavily penalized, so accumulating several violations of this kind within two years can lead to the loss of a driver’s license.
In which cases can New York authorities suspend a driver’s license
As detailed, the Driver Violation Point System is a tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.
Under this system, those who accumulate 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.
Why cell phone use can lead to a driver’s license suspension if there are more violations
Each type of violation is assigned a specific point value within the framework of this system.
Driving using cell phones or any other electronic device represents 5 points. This means that people who receive this violation more than twice within the period will have their driving privileges completely suspended.
How the rest of the traffic violations are measured with this New York system
The official table shared by the DMV details
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes: 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Violation involving a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points
- Railroad crossing violation: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a minor under 16 years old: 3 points
- Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
In these cases, the authorities will inform you how long the license will remain suspended and what steps to follow.