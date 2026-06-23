When traveling internationally, one of the essential points that citizens, naturalized foreigners, and visitors must consider is that the passport with which they will enter and leave the United States is valid for the competent authorities.

Although keeping it valid is essential in these cases, many times it is not enough for it to be current when traveling; other required conditions regarding this point and also the physical condition of the document must also be checked, since failing to comply can cause problems with airlines and different agents.

Key information for the exit and entry of citizens and naturalized foreigners

Federal regulations require a valid document to be presented and, in the case of naturalized citizens, that they enter using their U.S. passport, regardless of whether they have another passport from their country of origin.

The presentation of a document in good condition is also required, since those that show severe damage, large stains, and other serious tears -such as torn visa pages- cannot be used for this type of travel.

On the other hand, USA.gov advises checking, depending on the destination you want to travel to, how much validity the passport must have: " Some countries and airlines could deny you entry if your passport expires in less than 6 months “, it says.

What is the maximum validity of a U.S. passport?

U.S. adult passports have a maximum validity of up to 10 years, while in the case of those under 16, the documents cannot be renewed and are valid for 5 years.

Key information for visitors entering and leaving the United States

In these cases, for travel to the country to be authorized, as a general rule the United States requires a validity of 6 months beyond the initially scheduled travel period.

If the passport presented was issued so far in advance that it does not meet the six-month requirement, it will not be considered valid when applying for the visa to travel.

Key points about this U.S. rule

CBP keeps the list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation updated on its official website. In the case of these nations, they only need to present a valid passport during their stay.

Latin American countries included in the list

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

The complete and updated list of countries that do not have to follow this rule can be consulted by clicking here.