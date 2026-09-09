In the United States, having a Social Security number is essential in order to carry out highly important procedures, such as opening a bank account or obtaining a Real ID driver’s license.

The easiest way to obtain it is for it to be requested at the same time that the parents provide the necessary information for the birth certificate to be processed at the hospital.

For this, the Social Security numbers of both parents will need to be provided. However, if you do not know this information, the process can still be carried out.

The essential procedure to open a bank account

Parents need an SSN in order to claim the child on their tax return and to open a bank account in the child’s name. For its part, the Social Security Administration also includes this information among those needed for adults to complete the process.

This procedure is also needed to apply for a Real ID driver’s license

The Social Security number is also part of the required documentation to process Real ID driver’s licenses.

The complete list of documents at the federal level includes those that prove

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Two proofs of primary residence address

Legal status

It is important to note that different states may set additional requirements.