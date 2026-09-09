Driving the wrong way is not just a dangerous maneuver: it is a traffic violation that adds points and, when combined with other fines, can end in the loss of the driver’s license.

Through the point system, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) evaluates each driver’s record and, when this offense is added to other violations, can begin the process of suspending the permit to drive.

How many points driving the wrong way adds

In New York, one of the states with the strictest point system, driving in the wrong direction, for example, going the wrong way on a one-way street, adds 3 points to the driving record. The violation is usually described on the ticket as “driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.”

In addition to the points, the offense involves a fine of up to 150 dollars (plus a mandatory state surcharge of 93 dollars for a first offense) and, often, an increase in the insurance premium. In many cases, along with this violation, disobeying a traffic control device can also be cited.

How many violations leave you without a license

Here’s the key point. The DMV does not suspend the license for a single ticket, but it does evaluate the accumulation of points over a certain period. In New York, the system works like this: