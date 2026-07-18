Those planning to travel abroad must review all their documentation in advance before buying a ticket or showing up at the airport.

In that regard, the United States, Mexico and Argentina maintain the same requirement for all travelers: they do not allow the entry of citizens who delay an essential procedure in the passport .

Which document can prevent entry into the United States, Mexico and Argentina?

The passport is the main identification document for international travel and is a mandatory requirement for entering most countries.

The immigration authorities of the United States, Mexico and Argentina require the document to be valid at the time of travel. If the passport has expired, entry may be denied regardless of whether the traveler has other documents.

In some cases, moreover, countries require the passport to remain valid for a minimum period before its expiration date, so it is always advisable to check the specific requirements of the destination.

What happens if the passport is expired?

Traveling with an expired passport can cause problems even before takeoff.

Among the most common consequences are:

The airline may prevent boarding .

Immigration authorities may deny entry to the destination country.

The traveler may miss flights, reservations and connections abroad.

It will be necessary to renew the passport before trying to enter again.

For that reason, experts recommend checking the document’s validity several months in advance.

Do a visa or travel authorization replace the passport?

No. Having a U.S. visa , an electronic authorization or any other immigration permit does not replace the obligation to present a valid passport .

In the case of the United States, for example, those who have a B1/B2 visa will still have to present a valid passport in order to enter the country.

The same happens in Mexico and Argentina with foreign travelers who need to present immigration documents upon arrival.

What should travelers check before leaving the country?

Before traveling abroad, authorities recommend checking:

That the passport is valid .

That it meets the minimum validity required by the destination country, when applicable.

That the visa or immigration authorization is still valid.

That all documentation matches the ticket details.

Doing this check in advance helps avoid delays, unexpected costs and immigration problems.

The importance of renewing the passport on time

Although many people focus their attention on the visa or health requirements, the valid passport remains the most important document for any international trip.

Both the United States and Mexico and Argentina maintain this requirement to authorize entry, so postponing its renewal can prevent boarding or lead to a rejection at the border.