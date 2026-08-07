To enter the United States as a foreigner, certain requirements must be met, such as having a passport that meets the validity period required by the State Department and having a visa or document that permits entry, such as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

However, immigration authorities set other entry conditions that must be met, such as presenting certain documents related to the stay or return trip.

The United States bans entry to the country for all foreigners who do not meet these requirements: What are they?

All foreigners who wish to enter the United States must meet the following conditions:

Have a passport with six months of validity.

Have a U.S. visa or ESTA authorization.

Return ticket or onward travel ticket that proves the planned departure from the country within the established time frame.

Proof of accommodation such as an address or reservations.

Proof of financial solvency to cover the entire stay.

In what cases do I not need to present this proof?

A return ticket or onward travel ticket does not need to be presented if the person is a permanent resident, a citizen, or has a long-term immigrant visa, since the person is established within the country.

What visa should I apply for to enter the United States?

To enter the United States as a foreigner for tourism or business purposes, you must apply for the B1/B2 visa through the official State Department website.

You will need to:

Complete the DS-160 form online. Save and print the DS-160 confirmation page. Create an account in the official visa appointment system. Pay the corresponding application fee. Schedule the appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS). Attend with a valid passport, the DS-160 confirmation, proof of payment, and the requested supporting documentation that can verify the purpose of the trip.

Wait for the application decision and receive the passport with the visa stamped in it.