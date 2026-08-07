The passport has international validity and is a document required to travel abroad, accepted in most countries around the world. It must always remain within its valid period, and some destinations may require it to meet certain conditions.

Countries such as Mexico, the United States, and the Dominican Republic require a certain remaining period of validity to allow entry, in addition to other requirements such as having a visa.

Mexico, the United States, and the Dominican Republic ban entry to all citizens who delay this procedure

The United States and the Dominican Republic share the same criterion regarding the validity a passport must have. Both nations require the document to have a minimum of 6 months remaining. In Mexico, meanwhile, although immigration authorities do not require it, some airlines may deny boarding if this rule is not met.

Mexico and the United States require a departure ticket from the country to be presented, whether round trip or onward travel. In addition, agents from the National Migration Institute (INAMI, Mexico) and the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP, United States) may also request proof of financial means to cover the stay and proof of accommodation.

The Dominican Republic, in addition to the above, requests that the Electronic Ticket (E-Ticket) be completed through the official immigration website. Tourists who do not have a visa and are from visa-exempt countries may stay for 30 days .

Mexico, the United States, and the Dominican Republic require a visa for citizens of countries that are not exempt.

General considerations: Why might you be denied entry?

In general terms, any country may deny you entry if:

The minimum validity required by the destination country is not met.

A damaged passport or one with detached pages is presented.

The renewal was left until the last moment.

The specific immigration requirements of the country you are traveling to were not verified.

It was assumed that all countries apply the same rules regarding passport validity.

Before each trip, it is recommended to check the entry requirements of the destination country to avoid inconveniences.