The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers several tax credits and deductions for eligible taxpayers who meet the requirements of each program and are up to date with their tax obligations.

In the case of some tax credits, they may be partially or fully refundable. To claim them, the taxpayer must file their tax return on time and complete the corresponding sections.

What tax credit grants 2,200 dollars, and what are the requirements?

For the 2025 tax year, the Child Tax Credit reaches an amount of 2,200 dollars per qualifying child. However, only 1,700 are refundable through the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

To claim this benefit, the child must meet certain requirements, such as:

Be under 17 at the end of the tax year.

Be claimed as a dependent .

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) for work.

Meet the relationship, residency, and support conditions.

The taxpayer must meet the identification requirements established by the IRS.

Form 1040: How and when to file it?

The Form 1040 is the federal personal income tax return, and it is of utmost importance for determining the income, taxes, deductions, and credits that correspond to each taxpayer. It must be filed during the tax period announced by the IRS year after year.

In the case of the CTC, dependents must be declared correctly. In addition, the specific calculation for this type of credit is carried out through Schedule 8812.

Filing Form 1040 does not, by itself, generate a deposit of 1,700 dollars.