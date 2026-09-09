The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed that it will review drivers’ records to detect who did not report their change of address.

State law requires notifying the new address within ten days of moving, under penalty of a fine and, in aggravated cases, suspension of the license.

The requirement comes from the California Vehicle Code, section 14600, and applies exclusively in that state. The DMV stepped up controls on this procedure as part of a broader review of driver records.

Every holder of a driver’s license in California must report their new address within ten days of moving. The procedure requires the previous and current address and can be completed online, by mail, or in person.

Those who do not comply with the notice receive a correctable violation, with a reference fine of US$214. The offense does not add points to the driving record, but it remains on file until the address is corrected.

Updating the address takes only a few minutes and is free if done before receiving a notice from the DMV. The steps are as follows:

MyDMV account at Log in to theaccount at dmv.ca.gov

Select the “Start address change” option

Enter the previous and new address

Confirm whether the registered vehicle address is also updated

Wait for confirmation, which may take up to three days

The immediate risk is financial: the fine applies at any traffic stop if the license does not reflect the actual address. The violation remains active until the information is updated.

The DMV sends legal notices by mail, including warnings and suspensions, to the registered address. If that address is outdated, the driver may not learn of an ongoing penalty, which nevertheless proceeds and can end in the suspension of the license.