Running a red light is not just a dangerous recklessness: it is a traffic violation that adds points and, combined with other fines, can end in the loss of the driver’s license.

Through the point system, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) evaluates each driver’s record and, when this offense is added to other violations, can begin the process of suspending the driving permit.

How many points do you get for running a red light

In New York, one of the states with the strictest point systems, failing to stop at a red light or stop sign adds 3 points to the driving record. Although it is not among the violations that add the most points, it is one of the most frequent and is easily combined with other offenses.

In addition, running a red light is one of the main causes of crashes at intersections, which is why the authorities monitor it closely, both with traffic officers and with cameras.

How many violations leave you without a license

Here is the key point. The DMV does not suspend the license for a single fine, but it does assess the accumulation of points over a certain period. In New York, the system works like this: