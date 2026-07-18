In Washington there is a state rule that regulates a common behavior in many places around the world and is underestimated by much of the population, except in extreme scenarios such as pandemics.

The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) includes all the current state laws to date, from those approved by the legislature to those enacted by the governor in office.

Within this compilation is RCW 70.54.050, which penalizes those who expose other people to a contagious disease. In Washington, this action is classified as a misdemeanor.

By order of the Government, everyone who boards public transportation while sick will be punished one by one: What does the law in Washington establish?

According to what the RCW establishes: “A person who, knowingly, exposes themselves in a public place in a way that could infect other people with an infectious disease commits a misdemeanor, unless it is a necessary transfer made without putting the population at risk. A person who has the disease and exposes others without their knowledge also commits a misdemeanor.”

In other words, anyone who knows they have an infectious disease and exposes themselves in public places, putting others at risk, could be sanctioned . The same applies even if the contact is with only a few people.

Everyone who boards public transportation while sick will be punished: What penalty applies in each case?

The law does not specify a particular penalty for this offense, so it falls under the general rules framework. Therefore, according to section 14 of chapter 1 of the Washington Criminal Code, the convicted person may receive a sentence of up to 90 days in jail in a county prison or a fine of up to 250 dollars.

It is clear that the penalties mentioned above are the maximum, but in practice they are not usually applied broadly and are generally reserved for more serious diseases and more specific situations such as failing to disclose the presence of HIV before having sex.